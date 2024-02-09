Argent Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,327 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,455. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

