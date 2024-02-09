Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $154.82 million and $11.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002196 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001402 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001867 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,779,706 coins and its circulating supply is 178,780,474 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

