Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $108.82

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.82 and last traded at $109.25, with a volume of 22153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.70.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

