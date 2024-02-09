Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 368,757 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,757 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $95,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.