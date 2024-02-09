Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $143.54 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of FedEx worth $143,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FDX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $241.38. 526,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,313. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average of $255.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.