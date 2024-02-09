Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $184.65 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.58. 5,995,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

