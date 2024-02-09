Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $76.77 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 123,336 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.93% of NOV worth $76,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NOV by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NOV by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.20. 1,322,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,244. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

