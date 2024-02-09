Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.27% of Etsy worth $98,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $143.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

