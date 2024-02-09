Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 253,396 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 253,396 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.59% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $92,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $673,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,347 shares of company stock valued at $50,901,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.42. 149,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

