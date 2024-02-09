Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805,567 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.58% of Roblox worth $94,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

