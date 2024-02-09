Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Model N worth $80,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 7.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 77.3% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,661. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

