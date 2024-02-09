Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,535 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $100,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

