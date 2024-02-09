Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.88% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $169,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

LYV traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.53. 427,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.