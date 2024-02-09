Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 15,896 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MSCI were worth $174,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.51. The company had a trading volume of 80,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,854. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.