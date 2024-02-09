Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 39,211 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,803,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,211 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in agilon health were worth $120,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

AGL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

