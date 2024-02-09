Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.73. Approximately 42,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 644,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Arvinas Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

