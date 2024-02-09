Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 1.7%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 136,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 635,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

AOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$294.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

