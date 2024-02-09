ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10 to $1.18 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.180 EPS.

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. 23,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,210. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. ASGN has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $98.26.

Get ASGN alerts:

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN Incorporated ( NYSE:ASGN Free Report ) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.