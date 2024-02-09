Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,675 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,675 ($58.61).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.95) to GBX 5,300 ($66.44) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($78.98) to GBX 5,800 ($72.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.71) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($78.98) to GBX 6,000 ($75.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,675.59%.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
