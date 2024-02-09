Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.590- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.25.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.87. 27,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.41. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

