Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 295.29%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $40.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

