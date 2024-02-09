AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.70

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 1410984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $694.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

