Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Buys C$18,900.00 in Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

Thomas David Ullrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Thomas David Ullrich bought 200,000 shares of Aston Bay stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Aston Bay Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Aston Bay stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

