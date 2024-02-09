ATB Capital Boosts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$17.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$9.42 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$7.36 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.06. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 2.0553097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.