Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,543 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $693.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.