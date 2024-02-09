Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,687,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,353,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

