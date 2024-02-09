Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT opened at $123.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

