Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $42.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

