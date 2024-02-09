Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.49% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 40,445 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $223.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

