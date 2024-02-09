Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

