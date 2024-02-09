Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 542,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $112.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $112.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

