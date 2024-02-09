ATS (NYSE:ATS) Posts Earnings Results

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.89%.

ATS Stock Performance

NYSE:ATS opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67. ATS has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATS during the third quarter worth $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ATS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

