AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,707,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of AT&T worth $100,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $31,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,985,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

