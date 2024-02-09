Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.38. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

About Aurora Cannabis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

