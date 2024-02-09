Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACBGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.38. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

