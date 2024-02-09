Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.38. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.