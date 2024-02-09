Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $291.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $293.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

