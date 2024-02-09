Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $799.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $800.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $723.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

