Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,039.27.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,020.83 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $782.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $980.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $953.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.35 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

