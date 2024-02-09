Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $599,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.80 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

