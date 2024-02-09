Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $441,000 in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

