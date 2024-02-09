Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

