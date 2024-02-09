Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

