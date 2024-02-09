Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 348.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,408 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

