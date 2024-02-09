Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $387.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

