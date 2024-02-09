Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Avista has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Avista has a payout ratio of 70.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avista to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

AVA stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 21.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 148.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

