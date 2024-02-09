Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 70.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

NYSE:AVA opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. Avista has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Avista by 148.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

