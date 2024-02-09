Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.17) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Avon Protection
Avon Protection Trading Down 0.5 %
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,454.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.72) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,430.86). In other Avon Protection news, insider Rich Cashin bought 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £11,800.80 ($14,793.53). Also, insider Victor Chavez bought 2,000 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,430.86). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,523 shares of company stock worth $2,759,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
About Avon Protection
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avon Protection
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.