Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.17) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avon Protection

Avon Protection Trading Down 0.5 %

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

AVON stock opened at GBX 865 ($10.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,092 ($13.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £259.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,965.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 874.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 782.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.72) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,430.86). In other Avon Protection news, insider Rich Cashin bought 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £11,800.80 ($14,793.53). Also, insider Victor Chavez bought 2,000 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,430.86). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,523 shares of company stock worth $2,759,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Avon Protection

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.