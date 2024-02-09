Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

AXTA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,443. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

