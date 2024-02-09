Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.05 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.09.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

