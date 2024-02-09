B. Riley Increases Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Altus Power

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $958.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,742,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,000 shares of company stock worth $1,168,230. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.