B. Riley Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $186.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.37.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.53 on Monday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average is $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

